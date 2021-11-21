Short Interest in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Decreases By 28.0%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the October 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. 19,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,681. The company has a market cap of $739.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.84. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

