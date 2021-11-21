Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Expands By 53.0%

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,210,000 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the October 14th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

TEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Telefónica by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 29,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

