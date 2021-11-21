Short Interest in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Decreases By 19.2%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the October 14th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.98.

Shares of TD traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,970. The company has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $75.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

