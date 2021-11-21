Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Decreases By 19.8%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

OTCMKTS TMICY opened at $60.78 on Friday. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $46.39 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.