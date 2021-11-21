Short Interest in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Drops By 16.8%

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFAB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 62,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unique Fabricating during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unique Fabricating during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unique Fabricating by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.40. Unique Fabricating has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Unique Fabricating will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

