Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Decreases By 32.2%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the October 14th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VLEEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.