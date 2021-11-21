Short Interest in Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Drops By 31.4%

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:WARR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,325. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 0.9% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 522,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

