Short Interest in Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Increases By 26.7%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Woolworths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of WLWHY stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. Woolworths has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

