Short Interest in Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Increases By 26.7%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Separately, HSBC raised Woolworths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of WLWHY stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. Woolworths has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Woolworths Company Profile
Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.
