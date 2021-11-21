Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,069 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 930,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 771,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,068,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Shares of SBSW stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.31. 3,587,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.