Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,293 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4,180.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,475.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 745,635 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 32.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,959,000 after acquiring an additional 741,660 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 43.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 723,261 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 28.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,237,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,033,000 after acquiring an additional 497,064 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.64 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Gentex’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

