Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,165,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,415,000. Level Four Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $403.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $288.07 and a 12-month high of $405.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

