Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $160.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $161.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.