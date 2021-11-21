Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $83.23 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

