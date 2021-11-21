Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $39.01 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,018 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $39,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.68 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.15.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.90.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

