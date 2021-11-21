Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SIG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $108.17 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

