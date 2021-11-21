Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Up to $13.15

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $13.83. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 2,227 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a current ratio of 60.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at about $5,417,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth about $17,305,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,810,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

