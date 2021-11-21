Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Up to $22.61

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $23.98. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 232 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

