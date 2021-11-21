SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Up 53.9% in October

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,721,900 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the October 14th total of 13,465,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,535.0 days.

SJMHF stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. SJM has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Get SJM alerts:

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.