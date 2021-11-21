SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Up 53.9% in October

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,721,900 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the October 14th total of 13,465,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,535.0 days.
SJMHF stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. SJM has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.
SJM Company Profile
