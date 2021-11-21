Skycoin Hits Market Cap of $7.02 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and $148,143.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00074598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00090549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.88 or 0.07290445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.50 or 0.99959061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

