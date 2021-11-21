Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.42.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $160.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,632. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,009,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

