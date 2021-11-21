SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $74.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Barclays started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,129,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,725,000 after buying an additional 311,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,321,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after buying an additional 1,016,650 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,744,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after buying an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 751,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,900. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $85.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.