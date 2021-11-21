SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report sales of $37.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.09 million and the highest is $37.24 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $31.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $140.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.71 million to $140.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $161.22 million, with estimates ranging from $160.39 million to $162.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

SLRC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 59,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $805.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

