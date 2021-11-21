Small Love Potion (SLP) Achieves Market Cap of $147.59 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00222708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.