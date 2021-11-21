SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRU.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$31.82. 455,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,969. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$22.76 and a 12-month high of C$32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

