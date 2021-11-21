Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 16,359 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.5% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $517,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE opened at $88.31 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

