Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys Shares of 1,558 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $224.55 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.79.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

