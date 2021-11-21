Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.2% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $29,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average of $143.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

