Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.2% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 2,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,978.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,846.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,656.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

