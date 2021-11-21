So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ SY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. 791,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,791. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $468.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in So-Young International by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in So-Young International by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in So-Young International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of So-Young International in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

