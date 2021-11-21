Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of SONO traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,578,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,414. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.