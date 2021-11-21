Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sonos in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $31.73 on Friday. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sonos’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

