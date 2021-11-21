Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 187.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 3,923.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 316,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

