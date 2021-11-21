Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

Shares of SCCO opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

