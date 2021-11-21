S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the lowest is $3.00. S&P Global posted earnings of $2.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.28 to $13.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $15.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,237. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.