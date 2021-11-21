Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Down 33.9% in October

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 14th total of 150,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Spark Networks news, Director Bradley Goldberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $198,995 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.