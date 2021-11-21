SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 922,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,954 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $40,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

