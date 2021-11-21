Spectiv Hits Market Capitalization of $30,342.61 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00221119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00088166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011884 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Spectiv

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

