SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.55

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.55 and last traded at $81.75, with a volume of 719759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.66.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.