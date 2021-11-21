Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 1,959 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 33,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $4,096,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054 in the last three months. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of CNOB opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $35.48.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.