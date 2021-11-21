Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.39 million, a P/E ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.