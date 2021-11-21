Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 41.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 221,464 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

MSBI opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $550.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.49%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $34,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

