SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in October

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 614,600 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 829,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,048.7 days.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

