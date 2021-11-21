SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in October

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 614,600 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 829,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,048.7 days.
Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.96.
About SSAB AB (publ)
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.