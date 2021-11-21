St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,515.88 ($19.81).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,837 ($24.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,553 ($20.29). 1,829,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,294. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,002.50 ($13.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,568.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,514.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of £8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.08.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

