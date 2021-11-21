StableUSD (USDS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00225129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

