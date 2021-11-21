Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in October

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 237,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 713,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 630,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. 504,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $20.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

