Stafi (FIS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $45.67 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Stafi has a market cap of $21.02 million and approximately $45.67 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.24 or 0.00237317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.23 or 0.00779020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00075136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

