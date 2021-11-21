STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after acquiring an additional 775,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,102,000 after acquiring an additional 162,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,990,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $42.77 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.