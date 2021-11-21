Stakinglab (LABX) Trading Up 85.5% Over Last 7 Days

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 33.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $964.20 and $8.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 85.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 147.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00081908 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000790 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

