State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,603,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,428,000 after buying an additional 355,890 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,966,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Toro stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

