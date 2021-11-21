State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 90,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $19,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.68. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $39,432.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,582 shares of company stock valued at $493,501. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

